Wisconsin offered Wilnerson Telemaque in early April, a good amount of time after the three-star prospect racked up 30-plus scholarships during the course of his recruitment.

The Badgers, led by position coach E.J. Whitlow, moved quickly in their pursuit of the Florida native. Telemaque took officials to West Virginia, UW and Georgia Tech this month and announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

"I was a little surprised because they did start later," Anthony Walker, the head coach at Monsignor Pace, told BadgerBlitz.com. "But that shows you what kind of staff Wisconsin has. They came in and made him a priority. They did a great job recruiting him.