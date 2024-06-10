Long-time Middleton High School head coach Kevin Bavery has been around the Madison area long enough to see both Bo Ryan and Greg Gard coach for the Wisconsin Badgers.

The WBCA Hall of Fame member has noticed the adjustments UW made over the last few years, specifically on the offensive end. He also joked about the misconceptions casual fans and national media still have as it relates to Gard.

“People still think Wisconsin runs the swing offense,” Bavery said with a laugh on Sunday. “But I haven’t seen that in four or five years.”