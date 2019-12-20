Matt Jenkins only had a chance to work with Devin Chandler since last summer, as the senior wide receiver transferred to Hough High School in North Carolina from Tennessee.

But almost immediately, the head coach noticed an off-field characteristic that caught his attention.

"Wisconsin only recruits high-character kids to begin with, but there's something about Devin and his ability to draw hard work out of everyone each day," Jenkins told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's going to bring something special to that wide receiver room on a daily basis and he's going to make the people in that room better."