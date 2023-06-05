Jacob Gill knew his star prospect, Hank Weber, would likely be committed prior to the start of his senior season.

The first-year head coach at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, however, didn't necessarily think it would come after Weber's first official visit. A 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end, Weber announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday evening.

"It was a little interesting to hear that he committed on the visit," Gill told BadgerBlitz.com. "Not that I didn't think he would, but I thought the process may have taken a little bit longer. I thought that he may have wanted to take the summer, but it sounds like he wanted to get that out of the way. He wanted to get things done before our season started, and maybe it came a little quicker than I expected.

"He called me Sunday afternoon and he said the official to Wisconsin made him commit. He said when he got to Wisconsin he loved every single thing about it. That's another reason to encourage kids to take those visits because you never know until you get on the campus. Hank had a pretty good idea of what they were about football-wise with Xs and Os, but this weekend showed him everything Madison had to offer and it was a no-brainer for him."