News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-12 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: Bollers "has the skillset and intellect" to handle position switch

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

No one questions the on-field talent when it comes to T.J. Bollers, a Rivals100 prospect who committed to Wisconsin on Thursday over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Washington, Penn State, Iowa and Florida, among many others.

What is up for debate: Can the 6-foot-3, 245-pound rising senior move from the defensive line to outside linebacker, the position he's projected to play for the Badgers?

T.J. Bollers announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Thursday.
T.J. Bollers announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Thursday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
New annual subscribers pay just $49.99 their first year and get a $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
New annual subscribers pay just $49.99 their first year and get a $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}