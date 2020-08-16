The plan was for Skyler Bell to take official visits this summer and fall in order to whittle his list of 15-plus offers down to one.

But as Bell watched the dead period extend from the summer into the fall, the three-star prospect realized seeing campuses in person was likely unrealistic.

Roughly two weeks ago, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising senior from The Taft School in Connecticut trimmed his list to five schools: Wisconsin, Iowa, Rutgers, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. And Sunday, Bell committed to UW despite having never stepped foot on campus.