Coach: Bell "blessed with some of the best athleticism that I've ever seen"
The plan was for Skyler Bell to take official visits this summer and fall in order to whittle his list of 15-plus offers down to one.
But as Bell watched the dead period extend from the summer into the fall, the three-star prospect realized seeing campuses in person was likely unrealistic.
Roughly two weeks ago, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising senior from The Taft School in Connecticut trimmed his list to five schools: Wisconsin, Iowa, Rutgers, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. And Sunday, Bell committed to UW despite having never stepped foot on campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news