Greg Gard needed a shooter in Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class.

John Bodey, the head coach at Central Noble High School, thinks the Badgers found the best in his state in Connor Essegian, who announced his commitment to UW on Wednesday.

"I talked to Coach Gard on three or four occasions about Connor," Bodey told BadgerBltz.com. "And for all the schools that were interested, I really believe he is the best shooter in the state of Indiana."