It's rare to see a four-year varsity starter in talent-rich South Florida. Especially at a program like Chaminade-Madonna, which is annually loaded with Division 1 talent.

But that's what head coach Dameon Jones has had for the last three seasons in James Williams, a cornerback in the 2019 class who committed to Wisconsin during an official visit this weekend.

"James has been starting at a prominent high school in South Florida as a freshman," Jones told BadgerBlitz.com. "So going into his senior year, James will be a four-year starter going against top competition.

"On the other side of him, we have Keontra Smith and Te'Cory Couch, so we have had lock-down defensive backs in our program for a long time. That speaks to James and the talent he has."