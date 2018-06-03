Ticker
Coach: Badgers getting a four-year starter in 2019 CB James Williams

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

It's rare to see a four-year varsity starter in talent-rich South Florida. Especially at a program like Chaminade-Madonna, which is annually loaded with Division 1 talent.

But that's what head coach Dameon Jones has had for the last three seasons in James Williams, a cornerback in the 2019 class who committed to Wisconsin during an official visit this weekend.

"James has been starting at a prominent high school in South Florida as a freshman," Jones told BadgerBlitz.com. "So going into his senior year, James will be a four-year starter going against top competition.

"On the other side of him, we have Keontra Smith and Te'Cory Couch, so we have had lock-down defensive backs in our program for a long time. That speaks to James and the talent he has."

James Williams
James Williams
