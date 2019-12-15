"The game that Ayo had against the Brunner kid (2022 offensive lineman Joe Brunner ) from Whitefish Bay really set him apart when it came to recruiting," Highlanders defensive coordinator Matt Wolf told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday. "It's one of those things where you're watching tape on one kid and then the guy across from him jumps out.

One week later, Ayo Adebogun picked up his first offer from Wisconsin during an unofficial visit. So what caused the lightly-recruited junior to suddenly emerge on the Badgers' recruiting radar?

Since he picked up that scholarship, Adebogun, a three-star outside linebacker, appeared destined to be Badger. He made that news official Sunday evening.

"It was important for Ayo to stay pretty close to his family," Wolf said. "Having grown up in state and around Wisconsin football, he had a pretty good feel for the program and the support it has in our community from his teammates and other Homestead players who have gone there. It seemed like it was a good fit for him from the beginning."

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect, Adebogun, who went from a back-up last year to a WFCA all-state selection this fall, had 75 total tackles, including 17 sacks, as a junior. And though that production came at defensive end, the Badgers project Adebogun to play outside linebacker at the next level.

"Ayo is an incredibly gifted athlete," Wolf said. "He's twitchy with high-end speed and he uses his hands very effectively in comparison with other athletes. His ball get-off is really second to none. Ayo was blocked last year by another Division 1 kid, Jake Raddatz, who was a three-year starter for us at strong-side defensive end. So with Ayo, it wasn't that he wasn't ready last year, we just had some good kids ahead of him on a team that won a state championship and went undefeated.

"He definitely has the speed to play linebacker. We've had conversations about doing that at the high school level, but we feel like the closer you are to the football, the better chance you'll have to make an impact on the game. So as a really gifted athlete, we like to play Ayo on the line and close to the football. But he has the athleticism to make that transition.

"Like I said, his ball get-off is really, really good. The best way I can describe him is that he's he's extremely explosive and athletic. A lot of his sacks are high-motor things where he's coming from the backside. He runs to the ball extremely hard and he plays with his hands really well."

In the end, though, there's a chance Adebogun finds himself right back where he started at Homestead.

"He's actually incredibly young and could be a sophomore," Wolf said. "He has large feet and large hands, and there's a chance that he is going to continue to grow. He'll fill out and he might move back to the defensive line.

"He's a good worker in the weight room and he has room to grow. A few years in a really regimented program is going to help him fill out, physically. There's certain things about him with his physical attributes that make me think he's not done growing. So he could be 6-foot-5 and he'll have a chance to move back to end. It will be interesting to see what happens there."

Adebogun, pledge No. 7 in Wisconsin's 2021 class, doesn't make quite as much noise off the field.

"He's really quiet but he's loved by his teammates and the people in the community," Wolf said. "He's someone who everyone enjoys being around. Not a big, loud person, but he's incredibly competitive and he has a desire to be successful. Ayo is a solid student who is liked by everyone, though he does have a quiet demeanor."

