Gary Westerman has seen a number of Division 1 prospects come through the Bay Port program during his 10-plus years at the high school in Green Bay.

Landon Gauthier, who announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Wednesday, is as talented and unique as anyone who has walked the halls there, according to the head coach.

"His size and athleticism are incredible," Westerman told BadgerBlitz.com. "Obviously he's going to start at linebacker for Wisconsin but with his size and frame, you just don't know what he's going to become.

"He's over a 500-pound squat, and to me that's impressive. As far as his 40 (yard dash), I don't know that off the top of my head and I don't want to give out bad information. But in terms of the weight room, he's as strong as we've ever had. When he runs a straight line, he's incredibly fast. Just a special kid."