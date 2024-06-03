Prior to taking over at Brophy Prep in 2019, Jason Jewell was the offensive line coach at Glendale Community College for 11 years.

During his time at that level in Arizona, Jewell sent a few players to Western Illinois, the school where AJ Blazek worked from 2013 to 2015. Almost 10 years later, that connection played a role in Wisconsin’s pursuit and eventual commitment from Logan Powell.

“I’ve known AJ for a long time. He was at Western Illinois when I was at Glendale Community College,” Jewell told BadgerBlitz.com. “He signed a few of our players a long time ago, so I’ve known him for a while. When he got hired at Wisconsin we connected again in Logan’s recruitment. He was very, very persistent in recruiting not only Logan, but Logan’s family. Logan is a huge family kid and that was super important to him.