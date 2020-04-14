Tennessee certainly isn't a common recruiting territory for the Wisconsin coaching staff.

But there's an interesting connection from Pope John Paul II to UW that helped the Badgers land three-star running back Antwan Roberts, news that broke on Tuesday.

"My high school head coach was Chris Haering, who's obviously at Wisconsin as the special teams coordinator," Roberts' coach, Justin Geisinger, told BadgerBlitz.com. "Our staff went up there two or three years ago and spent some time with their staff, which was really great and helpful.

"I played at Vanderbilt and in the NFL for a while, and I was fortunate enough to be coached by some great guys. But for me, Coach Haering had the biggest impact on me as a person. I've stayed in contact with him and it's pretty cool to have one of our kids go and play for him at Wisconsin."