News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-14 14:28:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: "Academics and rich history at RB" put Wisconsin on top for Roberts

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Tennessee certainly isn't a common recruiting territory for the Wisconsin coaching staff.

But there's an interesting connection from Pope John Paul II to UW that helped the Badgers land three-star running back Antwan Roberts, news that broke on Tuesday.

"My high school head coach was Chris Haering, who's obviously at Wisconsin as the special teams coordinator," Roberts' coach, Justin Geisinger, told BadgerBlitz.com. "Our staff went up there two or three years ago and spent some time with their staff, which was really great and helpful.

"I played at Vanderbilt and in the NFL for a while, and I was fortunate enough to be coached by some great guys. But for me, Coach Haering had the biggest impact on me as a person. I've stayed in contact with him and it's pretty cool to have one of our kids go and play for him at Wisconsin."

Junior Antwan Roberts is commit No. 10 for Wisconsin in the 2021 class.
Junior Antwan Roberts is commit No. 10 for Wisconsin in the 2021 class. (Ryan Dean/Special to BadgerBlitz.com)
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}