Darnell Lee, the head coach at East Ascension High School in Louisiana, had an interesting analogy to describe DeShon Hall's early commitment to Louisiana Tech this summer.

"I think Louisiana Tech was like his (Hall) first girlfriend," Lee told BadgerBlitz.com. "If you don't see anything else, you think she's the best thing in the whole world. I think that's why he didn't sign during the early period (December).

"He wants to see some other places and I stress to all my players that official visits aren't a way to see the country - you don't waste peoples' time and money. So he understands that and if he sees something that he likes, it's good that he's not married right now."