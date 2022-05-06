Coach: 2023 OL James Durand is 'tough, nasty and he gets after it'
When he’s not in the classroom, weight room or football field, you can probably find James Durand participating in the agricultural club at Basha High School in Arizona.
That hobby should translate well to Durand’s future home at the University of Wisconsin, a decision he made public on Friday morning.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news