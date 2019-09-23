Coach: 2021 OL Riley Mahlman "has tremendous upside as a football player"
Riley Mahlman made his college decision just a few weeks into his junior year at Lakeville South High School in Minnesota.
And while some may think the 6-foot-8, 270-pound offensive tackle's commitment to Wisconsin this past weekend came early in the process, Mahlman's recruitment was more accelerated in comparison to most prospects in the 2021 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news