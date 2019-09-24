Preston Zachman's capacity to play multiple positions may have made it more difficult for some schools to project his ability to play at the FBS level in college.

But for Wisconsin, it was one of the more intriguing characteristics in their pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete in the 2020 class.

"That's one of the reasons he was kind of under the radar," Southern Columbia (PA) High School coach Jim Roth told BadgerBlitz.com. "When people put the film in, Preston showed up at outside linebacker, wide receiver, quarterback and tight end, so he was all over the place.

"So unlike the other guys we have who are committed to Division 1 schools, Preston wasn't locked into a position. That was one of the issues with some schools, but Wisconsin liked that he was versatile and that gave them multiple options."