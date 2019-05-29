Tanor Bortolini slowly saw his scholarship list expand throughout the winter and spring with offers coming in from Air Force, Central Michigan, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Syracuse, Temple, Western Michigan and Harvard, among others.

But just in the last two weeks, big Power 5 opportunities arrived from Wisconsin, Iowa and Miami, something Kewaunee (WI) High School head coach Randy Charles attributed to his star player's preparation heading into his final prep season.