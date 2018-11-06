Coach: Badgers land a "late bloomer" in 2019 WR Stephan Bracey
Power 5 schools told East Kentwood (MI) High School coach Marty Martens that November would be a key month for senior wide receiver Stephan Bracey.
Wisconsin, though, took much of the suspense out for a number of schools from across the Midwest. Tuesday, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound three-star prospect announced his decision to flip from Western Michigan to UW.
