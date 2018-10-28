This fall, there were two big questions surrounding in-state junior Ben Barten.

Question No. 1: Would it be Wisconsin or Iowa for the 6-foot-6, 255-pound three-star prospect? That answer came Saturday when Barten committed to the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class.

"Ben loved Iowa. Coach (Tim) Polasek and those guys have been nothing but class acts down there," Stratford head coach Jason Tubbs told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got a chance to go down there with them to see the facilities and they were great hosts.

"But I think Wisconsin was more of his passion being an in-state kid. He loved the idea of his friends and family being able to see him play just a couple of hours away from home."