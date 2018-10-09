Clay Cundiff has been on Wisconsin’s radar for well over a year.

But it was a recent two-week stretch in which the 2019 tight end from Bishop Carroll High School in Kansas got back in contact with assistant coach Ted Gilmore, lined up an official visit and returned to Madison for the Badgers' night contest against Nebraska. The result: Cundiff become commit No. 14 for UW late Sunday evening.

“From start to finish it was a pretty quick process,” Cundiff’s head coach, Sean Billings, told BadgerBlitz.com. “Clay had actually gone up to Wisconsin on an unofficial visit last year and they were talking to him. But at that time, he was not high enough on their board to get an offer.