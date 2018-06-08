As Dean Engram and his family searched for the best combination of academics and athletics prior to the start of his high school career, they eventually found Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., to be the best fit.

And when the 5-foot-9, 160-pound athlete had a similar decision to make this off-season, Engram, who announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Friday, used the same blueprint, according to his head football coach, Randy Trivers.

"Wisconsin is a great combination university, very similar to Gonzaga. We have a very unique institution in relation to the quality of academics and athletics," Trivers told BadgerBlitz.com. "With Wisconsin, in some ways it's an extension of what Dean is doing at Gonzaga, and I mean that in the best way possible.