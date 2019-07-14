WAUKESHA - With barely a cloud in the sky on Saturday afternoon, kids and high schoolers flocked to Waukesha West High School to learn from one of its former standouts. For the second consecutive year, former Wisconsin walk-on turned Big Ten Linebacker of the Year turned NFL Pro Bowler Joe Schobert hosted his camp at the high school where he now has a jersey retired. The inspiration to start the event came from a former Badgers teammate. "Actually Alex Erickson has a camp in Darlington which I helped at after my rookie season," Schobert said on Saturday after the youth session. "I looked and was like, ‘Well I should do something like this in Waukesha,’ but it was already in the middle of the summer. I couldn’t really schedule anything so I started planning for the year after, which was last year. So I really have to give credit to him for what he was doing. He raised a lot of money for his high school and the youth program."

Current Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert with former Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave (Jake Kocorowski)

Schobert divided the camp into two sessions: one for 3rd-8th graders earlier in the afternoon from 1-4 p.m., and another for high school players from 5-8 p.m. With walk-ups, Schobert estimated there were 75 participants for both sessions. As done previously, all proceeds go back to the community. "Last year, I did a fundraiser for [Waukesha] West and the youth program," Schobert said. "This year, all proceeds go to the youth programs in the area, so it’s a good fundraiser, if anything else, for the local youth sports.” Schobert recalls some of the values he learned from Waukesha West head coach Steve Rux and others from the program. "[Rux]’s implemented a really good program off-season conditioning-wise, good structure for offense and defense at the high school level," Schobert said. "Coach [Jeff] Trickey was our quarterbacks coach. Offensive guy when I was in high school, and he would always preach responsibility, accountability. "Those two really just kind of planted the seeds, that stuff, because when you get to college, you have to be responsible, you have to be accountable otherwise you’re not going to pass your classes or get on the football field. I think those really were the first times where I was able to kind of get that instilled in me with the coaches around here, and it's been able to carry that all the way through.” Of course, Schobert brought along some friends with Wisconsin ties to the camp. Former teammates Joel Stave and Trent Denlinger participated in the camp, along with another former Badgers' walk-on in Joel Nellis, who recently was named head coach of Brookfield Central. Though he did not wear the cardinal and white at UW, current Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve also joined the camp. For Schobert, the camp also allows the old teammates to reconnect. "Joel's up in Appleton. Trent, my friend, old roommate at Wisconsin, is down in Iowa, so everybody’s kind of bounced around all over," Schobert said. "It’s a good excuse to get everybody back for a weekend. Kind of hang out a little bit. Catch up and see where life’s taken you because like I said, people are spreading out and it’s getting harder and harder to get to see each other on a consistent basis.”

From left to right: Former Wisconsin Badgers Trent Denlinger, Joe Schobert and Joel Stave (Jake Kocorowski)