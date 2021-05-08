 Wisconsin basketball: Cincinnati center Chris Vogt set to transfer to Badgers
Cincinnati center Chris Vogt will transfer to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

Wisconsin will soon welcome another big body, as Cincinnati center Chris Vogt confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com on Saturday afternoon that he will transfer to play for the men's basketball program. He announced his next collegiate home via a social media graphic earlier in the day.

Vogt played two seasons for Cincinnati, starting in 50 of the 53 games he participated in for the Bearcats. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in over 19 minutes per game as a senior during the 2020-21 campaign (23 games with 21 starts).

As a junior, Vogt registered 11.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting an American Athletic Conference (AAC)-leading 64.8% from the field for the Bearcats during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 28.5 minutes per game and blocked 1.6 shots per outing, good for fifth in the conference.

Prior to his time as a Bearcat, Vogt played at Northern Kentucky for two seasons in the Horizon League. He saw time on the court in 35 games during his final year for the Norse in 2018-19, averaging 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while connecting on nearly 58% of his shots.

A UW spokesperson told BadgerBlitz.com on Saturday afternoon that the program cannot comment on any player until said student-athlete has officially signed a national letter of intent.

Vogt should bring a much-needed veteran big man presence to Wisconsin, as Cincinnati listed the Mayfield (KY) Graves County product at 7-foot-1 and 260 pounds. UW will have to replace the production of both Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter, outgoing seniors and major contributors to the program over the past couple of years.

Though he did not play often for the Badgers, 7-foot center Joe Hedstrom recently transferred to Valparaiso, leaving a potential front court of two 6-foot-9 forwards Tyler Wahl and Ben Carson, along with 7-foot forward Steven Crowl for next season. Both Carlson, Crowl and 6-foot-7 walk-on forward Carter Gilmore all enter their second year in the program.

Vogt is the third player to declare his intentions to transfer to UW this spring. UNLV guard Isaac Lindsey announced in late March via social media that he had accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Wisconsin. The program confirmed in mid-April that Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath would join the Badgers as well.

