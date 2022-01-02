Chucky Hepburn's Defense Makes Him a Natural Fit at Wisconsin

“That was not a charge, that was a flop,” Hepburn said, pointing to Smith leaning into the contact. “That actually angered me a little bit to maybe want to play even more good defense. That got me going a little bit.”

An offensive foul was called on Hepburn, who looked in disbelief then and still does now.

During a key sequence of Wisconsin’s 70-66 victory at Georgia Tech December 1, Hepburn – who had just put his team ahead with two free throws – was looking to extend the lead when he contacted Tech’s Devion Smith just inside the 3-point circle and Smith went flying backward.

MADISON, Wis. – Chucky Hepburn isn’t willing to concede an individual defeat easily, especially when an opponent supposedly puts one over on him.

In truth, it hasn’t taken much to get Hepburn amped up defensively and No.24 Wisconsin (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) has been better for it. Hepburn is tied for the team lead in assists (25) and is second in steals (14) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56). Having started all 12 games, he’s developed the reputation as a stout defender, showing no fear of defending someone anywhere on the court.

Shortly after Smith drew that offensive foul, Hepburn smothered him on the perimeter and forced him to pass. When he called for the ball back and drove to the rim, Hepburn didn’t fall for Smith’s bevy of low post moves and blocked his shot.

In last month’s conference opener against Indiana, Hepburn was primarily responsible for holding guard Xavier Johnson to 4-for-16 shooting and finishing off the victory, going 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 23 seconds to put a finishing touch on a game in which UW once trailed by 22 points.

“His mentality, the way he attacks people when he’s guarding them on the ball,” sophomore Johnny Davis said of Hepburn’s strengths.” We’re playing 5-oin-5 during the summer and he’s picking up guys full court. Normally you don’t see stuff like that. I just think he’s really skilled for how young he is.”

Hepburn’s penchant for defense has been engrained him since his early years of high school. Growing up in Omaha, Nebraska, Hepburn played in open gyms against members of the Creighton basketball team, including Justin Patton (the 16th pick in the 2017 draft) and Khyri Thomas (the 38th pick in 2018). Those sessions taught him about playing physical and the importance of remaining aggressive.

And then he guarded Brad Davison this past summer during offseason workouts, resulting in another wake-up call.

“I had never played against a physical guard like Brad Davison,” Hepburn recalled. “He uses his body really well and on the defensive side, I never had someone guard me physically like that. I just had to learn my ways around that.”

The only one of seven seniors from last year who decided to return this season, Davison made himself available to any of the young players on the roster who were looking for help or guidance. But if there was one person Davison focused extra attention on it was Hepburn, and he showed that love by attacking him on the ball during summer pick-up games.

“I wanted to let him know that he belonged at this level and that every time he stepped on the court, it was time to compete,” Davison said. “I knew how big of a piece Chucky was going to be for our team, how talented he was, and how much he had to offer.

“Ever since he got here, whether be playing 5-on-5, in the weight room, or an individual workout just us two, trying to push him, challenge him, and hold him accountable to not be content. I really wanted him to take advantage of the opportunity he’s given and be dominant in the areas where his strengths are.”

Using Davison’s guidance and relying on his defense, Hepburn has seen a spark in his offense. He was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week (12/6) after posting career highs in points (15) and assists (6) in UW’s victory over Marquette. In UW’s win Wednesday over Illinois State, Hepburn hit a career-high three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in a four-point win.

While playing aggressive defense translates levels, Hepburn believes the physicality and ball movement is the biggest difference from high school.

“Everybody is moving on defense, (so) knowing how to move with the defense is new,” Hepburn said. “I have never went against 7-foot, 6-11, 250 (pound) cats before.”

Hepburn will get a steady diet of height Monday when the Badgers resume Big Ten play against No.3 Purdue (11-1, 1-1) at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers have been explosive offensively, averaging 87.2 points per game, shooting 51.6 percent as a team, and winning by an average of 21.2 points.

Those numbers are that high because two of Purdue’s best players are dominant frontcourt players. 7-4 center Zach Edey is second on the team in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (7.3) while 6-10 forward Trevion Williams is third in scoring (13.3) and first in rebounding (9.1).

UW is 5-42 all-time at Mackey Arena, but the Badgers won their last game at the venue, knocking off North Carolina in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“We have not reached our full potential,” Hepburn said. “We go out and have good spurts, but we just need to keep those good spurts going throughout the game. Once we get our full potential, we’ll be really tough to beat.”