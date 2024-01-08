Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Chryst vs. Fickell: Breaking down the projected spring roster

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Luke Fickell has been the head coach at Wisconsin for a little over 13 months.

Heading into his second winter conditioning period with the Badgers, roughly half of the projected spring roster has been recruited to UW by the current coaching staff.

Following is a look at players on the current roster and if they were signed by Fickell or former head coach Paul Chryst.

Note: Things will continue to move in Fickell's direction as Wisconsin adds more athletes via the transfer portal this month. This group also only includes early enrollees from the 2024 recruiting class.

BREAKING DOWN WISCONSIN'S PROJECTED SPRING ROSTER
Pos. SIGNED BY PAUL CHRYST SIGNED BY LUKE FICKELL

QB


Tyler Van Dyke | Braedyn Locke



Nick Evers | Cole LaCrue



Mabrey Mettauer


0

5

RB

Chez Mellusi | Jackson Acker

Tawee Walker | Nate White


Cade Yacamelli | *Grover Bortolotti

Gideon Ituka


*Zach Gloudeman



5

3

WR

Vinny Anthony | Chris Brooks Jr.

Bryson Green | Will Pauling


Tommy McIntosh | *Alex Moeller

Tyrell Henry | CJ Williams


*Haakon Anderson | *Grady O'Neill

Quincy Burroughs | Trech Kekahuna


*Cam Fane

*Davion Thomas | Kyan Berry-Johnson


7

8

TE

Cole Dakovich | Riley Nowakowski

*Mike Cerniglia Jr. | Tucker Ashcraft


JT Seagreaves | *Angel Toombs

Jackson McGohan | Grant Stec


4

4

OL

Jack Nelson | *Kerry Kodanko

Jake Renfro | Joe Huber


JP Benzschawel | Riley Mahlman

James Durand | Peyton Lange


Joe Brunner | Barrett Nelson

Kevin Heywood | Colin Cubberly


*Max Rader | *John Clifford



8

6

DL

Cade McDonald | James Thompson

Jamel Howard | Nolan Vils


Ben Barten | Michael Jarvis

Will McDonald | Ernest Willor


T.J. Bollers | Manny Mullens



Gabe Kirschke | Curt Neal



8

4

ILB

Jake Chaney | Bryan Sanborn

Jaheim Thomas | Christian Alliegro


Garrison Solliday |

Sebastian Cheeks | Jasiah Galvan



Tyler Jansey | Landon Gauthier


3

6

OLB

Aaron Witt | Darryl Peterson

John Pius | Leon Lowery



Jeff Pietrowski | Evan Van Dyn Hoven

Thomas Heiberger | Anelu Lafaele

2

6

CB

Max Lofy | Ricardo Hallman

Nyzier Fourqurean | Michael Mack II

Jonas Duclona | A.J. Tisdell

Justin Taylor | Amare Snowden

Jace Arnold

2

7

S

Preston Zachman | Kamo'i Latu

Braedyn Moore

Hunter Wohler | Austin Brown

Owen Arnett | Charlie Jarvis

Jackson Trudgeon | Deven Magli

8

1

SpT

Gavin Meyers | Duncan McKinley

Nathanial Vakos | Atticus Bertrams

Nate Van Zelst | Zachary Zei

Cayson Pfeiffer

Gavin Lahm

5

3

TOTAL

52

53
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement