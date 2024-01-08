Chryst vs. Fickell: Breaking down the projected spring roster
Luke Fickell has been the head coach at Wisconsin for a little over 13 months.
Heading into his second winter conditioning period with the Badgers, roughly half of the projected spring roster has been recruited to UW by the current coaching staff.
Following is a look at players on the current roster and if they were signed by Fickell or former head coach Paul Chryst.
Note: Things will continue to move in Fickell's direction as Wisconsin adds more athletes via the transfer portal this month. This group also only includes early enrollees from the 2024 recruiting class.
|Pos.
|SIGNED BY PAUL CHRYST
|SIGNED BY LUKE FICKELL
|
QB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
5
|
RB
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
3
|
WR
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
8
|
TE
|
|
|
4
|
4
|
OL
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
6
|
DL
|
|
|
T.J. Bollers | Manny Mullens
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
4
|
ILB
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
6
|
OLB
|
|
|
2
|
6
|
CB
|
2
|
7
|
S
|
8
|
1
|
SpT
|
5
|
3
|
TOTAL
|
52
|
53
_________________________________________________
