With just over one week before Wisconsin kicks off its 2020 season against Illinois, head coach Paul Chryst addressed the media Monday morning.

Big Ten protocols to contain COVID-19 seem to be working

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke to reporters Monday afternoon. (Dan Sanger)

When the Big Ten announced football would be returning in the fall, COVID testing protocols were a key part of the equation. According to Chryst, the Badgers are in a good spot in that department. “As you progress with preseason practice - knock on wood - it’s been less about COVID and been more about an injury there or an injury here,” Chryst said. “Jack’s (Coan) the one that we’ve had that’s been the longer one, but we’ve had a number of guys where it’s been one or two days and trying to manage that.” Isaiahh Loudermilk, Nakia Watson and Chryst, among others, have all touched on trying to create their own bubble in their daily lives during camp.

Kayden Lyles likely to be starter at center

Kayden Lyles will likely open as Wisconsin's starting center. (Darren Lee)

Though an injury to Coan forced the Badgers to get redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz ready ahead of schedule, the staff knew they would need to replace a three-year starter at center in Tyler Biadasz. With a camp battle between Kayden Lyles and Cormac Sampson, it seems that Lyles, a redshirt junior, has the inside track to start against Illinois. “You want to be able to get your best guys out there and Kayden is certainly more advanced with the position and Cormac certainly has upside to him,” Chryst said. “We need this week to continue to go and the goal is to have, certainly those two, but you want to have as many as you can.” Chryst was reluctant to outright name a starter, but Lyles, who appeared in 13 games in 2019 with four starts at left guard, seems to be ahead of Sampson, who saw the field as a blocking tight end this past season. Chryst harped on the importance of being ready for anything in what is anticipated to be a unique and different season. Assistant coach Joe Rudolph is getting multiple players snaps at different spots along the offensive line. “I don’t think there is one lineman that’s played in the same spot all the time this camp," Chryst added. "That’s kind of the reality of the season."

Starter at kick returner still up in the air

Aron Cruikshank, who broke out in 2019 by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, elected to transfer to Rutgers this offseason. With that, kick returner quickly went from a strength to a position filled with unknowns. With lack of access to practice, it’s tough to gauge who’s emerging from the group and getting the most reps at kick returner. Nakia Watson gave us some insight when he praised Jalen Berger’s natural ability as a ball carrier. Outside of that, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis have also seen reps at kick returner in the past, but Chryst may want to preserve them for the major roles they’ll have at wide receiver. “Right now we’re trying to figure that out, for sure,” he said. “That’s one that it’s hard because you’re not going to have as many reps on a kick return. So much of it is not just the returner but the unit and giving them the chance to get it started. It’s a work in progress but we’ve got a number of guys and we’ll see who it is.”

Chimere Dike could contribute immediately

Freshman wide receiver Chimere Dike will likely help Wisconsin this fall. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Last week, outside linebacker Nick Herbig was mentioned as a freshman who has flashed during camp. And on the other side of the ball, coaches and players continue to rave about fellow freshman Chimere Dike, a three-star wide out out of Waukesha. Reporters had the chance to speak with the top three quarterbacks last week and all three - Chase Wolf, Danny Vanden Boom and Graham Mertz - mentioned Dike as a young playmaker who has stood out. Chryst reiterated much of the same praise this morning. “It tells you when other guys are talking about someone, it’s a good sign,” Chryst said. “‘Chim’ was here at the start of the second semester but he didn’t get to do much football. Anytime there’s a newcomer who’s coming in and producing, which ‘Chim’ has been doing and doing consistently, that gets guys excited and certainly as a staff we are. “Been impressed with his attention to details and staying up with everything. The game doesn’t seem to be too big for him. I do think he’s someone who can contribute this year, absolutely.”

Jon Dietzen looks good and will make an impact

Jon Dietzen has a chance to start in his sixth season at Wisconsin. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

While the offensive line will have to find a way to replace interior offensive linemen Jason Erdmann, David Moorman and Biadasz from the Rose Bowl roster, the unit welcomed back sixth-year senior Jon Dietzen, who has appeared in 35 games and started in 32 of those contests. Chryst lit up when asked how Dietzen has looked to this point in preseason. “He’s been an absolute blast to be around. There’s a maturity that he brings but also the appreciation," Chryst said. “Something was taken away and now being able to play again, his actions are reflective of that.” For Chryst, the biggest question for Dietzen was how he’d respond to back-to-back days of practice and the general grind of a football season. “Heck, we went today and I looked at a couple guys and said, ‘this is fun seeing ‘Dietz,’ he’s moving and moving well. He’s been really good - knock on wood - and it’s been fun to see. "He’s a guy that can give a lot of other guys energy. Dietz isn’t a real big talker but he’s leading by great example. He’s been all-in every day and it’s been going well. For him you feel good more than anything that he’s getting confident. I think he’s crossed that a while back and now it’s just focusing on playing and focusing on the details of playing.”

Date for season opener set

Monday, the conference announced Wisconsin will kick off the 2020 season on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 pm. The home contest will be televised on the Big Ten Network.