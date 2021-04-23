{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 12:30:34 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Chris Haering talks new faces at key positions during spring camp
Jon McNamara
•
BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu
Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RXWi1Xc0FHcFJZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50JmFtcDth
dXRvcGxheT0xJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
MADISON - Special teams coordinator Chris Haering talks about the new faces at key positions during spring camp.
-Video courtesy of the Wisconsin Athletic Department