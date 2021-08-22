Chimere Dike on his development, Wisconsin's wide receiver room

MADISON, WIS. -- Chimere Dike emerged last season to start six of the seven games in 2020 with Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor out due to injury. The former three-star prospect finished with 12 receptions for 189 yards during last year's truncated campaign, but he flashed big-play potential with a 49-yard touchdown catch at Northwestern last November. How large of a stride could Dike, the Waukesha (WI) North standout, make in 2021? "'Chim' takes a step every day, that's the cool thing," quarterback Graham Mertz said with a laugh on Aug. 5. "I could talk for days about that guy, but just his attention to detail. He's gonna take a big step, and everybody will see soon." BadgerBlitz.com caught up with Dike on Aug. 18, 13 days after Mertz's remarks during Wisconsin's media day. The sophomore wide out -- who has looked impressive in reeling in passes throughout the practices open to reporters -- discussed his development, the growth of his position group, and the Badgers' defense he battles every August session, among other topics. Questions and answers have been edited lightly for clarity.

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

BadgerBlitz.com: Chimere, you saw the offense churning today but we've seen you make a lot of catches during the fall camp. How are you assessing your progress so far early on? Chimere Dike: I think, coming into the year, I definitely want to take another step towards improving so I can help the offense move more. And I think the past couple days, we've been bringing great energy. I've just been approaching it, bringing energy, focus and effort every single day. I feel like I've been progressing and getting better, and there's still things I can improve on, and we can improve on as a team, but I definitely feel confident where we're going. BB: Where have you seen your progression so far this fall camp and the strides you've made from even spring ball to now? CD: I think consistency. That's one thing that I really focused on coming to this year, and I just want to be more consistent. I felt like I could play at this level, but I needed to do it -- being consistent is the key really. Just really trying to, every single play, execute my job and help my team. BB: How's the chemistry developed not just with Graham, but also with Chase [Wolf] when you're making those plays, or making those receptions, and where to make the cuts, how you're reading the defense? CD: I think just understanding defenses, being more comfortable in the offense, working with older guys, working with Coach 'Whitt' [Alvis Whitted], and then both me, Graham and Chase and all the QBs just growing and having another year together. Last year with COVID, we had a lot a lot of challenges with being able to work with each other in the offseason and everything, so I think just having a full offseason and full camp, it's gonna be really good for us. I'm excited to see where the season takes us. BB: Besides consistency, is there one other area that you've been honing in on when it comes to just maturing as a second-year wide receiver? Are there any steps besides consistency that you look forward to taking? CD: I feel like my body's taking the next step definitely. I gained 10 pounds in the offseason, so I definitely feel like way more comfortable in that aspect. You know, technique-wise, continue to work with coach 'Whitt' and coach [Paul] Chryst, just being clean and being an efficient receiver and a technician out there. So I think those are two areas that I've improved on, and I'm going to continue to work on.

BB: How would you assess the wide receiver room right now where you have Danny Davis, you have Kendric Pryor that have come back. There's you, Jack Dunn, even Devin Chandler, A.J. Abbott and others. How are you assessing the progress so far about two weeks in? CD: I think our receiver room is really talented. You know, we got dudes. Danny, 'KP' have obviously been here, done that. Then me and Dunn got a lot of experience last year that I think will really helped us this year. And then a lot of the younger guys, like me, Devin, A.J., I think we've taken the next step. So I think that our receiver room's at a really good spot. We definitely have some stuff to clean up and work on just like you do at all times, but I really like where we're going. BB: Talking about the return game real quick. I've seen you return some kickoffs [in practice]. How do you feel that you could impact possibly the return game too? CD: I returned kicks and punts in high school so it's certainly something that I've had some experience, and I've been working on it since I've gotten here at Wisconsin. But you know, wherever coach [Chris] Haering needs me on special teams, I'm definitely willing to help out. So I'm just continuing to try to work that and continuing to try to improve on that, and I think I'm ready to go if they need me in the season. BB: Today we saw the offense have four touchdowns in the team period at the end of practice. Was there anything different you saw today compared to maybe the past week that I know, we've only seen a handful practices compared to the full amount [in fall camp]? What made that so successful today? CD: I think early in the season, it's a lot tougher sometimes for offenses to be executing, be efficient, but so we've definitely improved on that aspect and there's certainly things we can clean up. I think the really big thing today is we just brought energy. We brought energy and confidence out there, and guys stepped up and made plays when they needed to be made, and that's what it's gonna take for us to win. BB: Going up against the defense, what's standing out in your eyes where you have that front seven where we've seen the pressure? We've seen the pressure coming out of the secondary, but also in terms of coverage where you've seen the quarterbacks have to either throw it away or try to throw a contested pass. How is it going up against that defense? CD: I mean, that defense is about as good as it gets really. The front seven's a bunch of dogs. Linebackers obviously are some of the best in the country with Leo [Chenal] and Jack [Sanborn]. Then our outside backers have taken taken a big step this year. The back end's no slouch either. You got Caesar Williams, Scotty [Nelson], Faion Hicks, Collin Wilder. Then you got a bunch of young guys who really took a big step in spring like Alex [Smith] and Dean [Engram]. I think our defense is really good, and our offense just has to continue to improve so we can be a well-rounded team and really battle in the Big Ten.