Yanni Karlaftis continues to be one of Rivals.com's top remaining uncommitted linebackers in the 2021 class. Initially planning on committing on Aug. 9, the four-star standout from West Lafayette, Ind., eventually decided to reassess and push back his initial decision date.

As far his senior season, Karlaftis noted how he suffered an injury before his first game.

"My hamstring still hasn't fully recovered, but it should be probably recovered in the next couple of weeks," Karlaftis told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday afternoon. "Then my team ended up losing in the first round a couple weeks ago.

"Recruiting, I've just been staying in contact a lot, just been hoping the season gets running and be able to get some games."