The win broke a three-game losing streak, kept the coveted Paul Bunyan’s Axe in UW’s trophy case and gave the program some positive momentum with a victory that helped them qualify for a better bowl game. It also set the foundation for Wolf’s growth heading into the new season.

Seldom used throughout his redshirt sophomore season heading into the regular season finale, Wolf’s four-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter was a critical moment in Wisconsin’s 20-17 overtime victory over Minnesota.

MADISON, Wis. – Chase Wolf showed in December why the “you’re one play away” adage is more than just coach speak.

“I think I learned just to stay ready at all times,” Wolf said. “Anything can happen, especially at a crucial time of the game in the red zone. Anything can happen, (so) never settle, never be complacent.”

The small moment in time has proven beneficial to Wolf, who enters Wisconsin’s spring practices as the backup quarterback behind redshirt sophomore Graham Mertz. After redshirting in 2018 and serving as the mop-up quarterback in three games in 2019, Wolf’s three games in 2020 took on higher importance.

He finished off Illinois in the season opener and had a small package of plays against Minnesota, but Wolf faced a third-and-four with UW trailing 10-7 late in the third after Mertz was knocked from the game with an apparent head injury. Using his mobility out of the shotgun, Wolf and the pocket rolled left, and he hit receiver Jack Dunn under pressure for the touchdown.

“(Former quarterback coach Jon Budmayr) told me that I can make any throw, it’s just deciding when that throw is necessary,” Wolf said.

Example one was later in the Minnesota game when the Badgers only needed three points to win in regulation. Having a first down at the Minnesota 40, and having all three timeouts, Wolf bypassed a check-down route in favor of a home-run pass. Admitting the desire to make “the big play,” Wolf underthrew the pass that resulted in an interception.

The same instance happened in the bowl game, throwing into double coverage with 39 seconds left in the first half and the Badgers at midfield.

“I think I can improve on just understanding the situation in the game,” said Wolf, who went 6-for-8 for 29 yards last season. “In the bowl game when I got an opportunity to play, two-minute drill, I don’t need to force anything downfield. Game situations that I haven’t been involved with since I’ve been here, but that experience helped me understand the importance and how to work on it.”

Wisconsin has completed just three of its 15 spring practices, but Wolf already sees growth. He spent the offseason building his arm strength, dove into studying the playbook and defensive coverage, and improved his quickness, the latter being something that could benefit the offense with a designed package of plays to take advantage of his mobility.

Most important, Wolf knows that should something happen that would insert him into the offense, he knows what to expect.

“I feel a lot more ready than I probably was last year, and I said that last year about the year previous,” Wolf said. “Each year it’s about getting better and getting more prepared for each opportunity you get and each situation. Since I’ve had that experience, I understand how the game can slow down for you when you understand what the defense is doing and what you are supposed to be doing on offense.”