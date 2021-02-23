So, Crowl tapped into what he knew. Understanding he was unlikely to play with Wisconsin starting two seniors, he embraced the opportunity by being willing to put in the work.

Incoming freshmen have a lot on their plates already, from adjusting to likely living on their own for the first time to jumping into a new level of basketball that includes an uptick in athleticism, strength training and overall understanding. It requires a lot of hands-on coaching and interaction, something that was frowned upon during the summer spike of COVID-10 cases.

MADISON, Wis. – There was no playbook for Steven Crowl on how to prepare for college basketball in a pandemic.

“Steve is a guy who brings it every single day,” senior Micah Potter said. “Physically he’s gotten stronger. He’s done his work in the weight room. He’s got a really good feel for the game, and he sees the game very well. He’s super long, so it’s hard to get shots over the top of him. He does a lot of really good things well, and he’s going to have a great career here.”

Crowl was a dominant presence in high school, a 7-foot center who could easily exert his will over the usually under-sized competition. The most decorated center the Badgers have signed in a decade, Crowl averaged 26.7 points, 12 rebounds and 4.3 assists his senior season on his way to be a finalist for Minnesota Mr. Basketball.

But with seniors Potter and Nate Reuvers entering this year as established starters, Crowl’s contributions have been minimal. The true freshman has scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds in 11 games. And while he has played no more than one minute in his seven Big Ten games, Crowl will retain his full eligibility with this year being a non-counter from the NCAA.

That’s not to say he hasn’t been impressive. While he bemoans the fact that he hasn’t been able to play him more, head coach Greg Gard believes that Crowl is trending in a direction that will warrant more opportunities.

“I think he is going to be a really good player,” Gard said. “I like the track he’s on. I like how he’s improved. He’s a handful because he’s so skilled. He passes it very well, got a great feel for the game, doesn’t get rattled. He’s off to a very good start.”

Post play has been an area of inconsistency this season for Wisconsin, as the Badgers have missed at least eight layup-type attempts over the last three games. Crowl shot 59 percent during his high school career and finished his prep career as the school's all-time leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker, as well as setting a host of other school records. Not surprisingly, he did most of his damage near the rim.

“Coach Gard always says (the post) is a playmaking position,” Crowl said. “Using that as a play-making position, being able to make passes and make reads out of the post, I knew that’s a big part that I have because it spaces the floor out and will give me more room on the inside to go to work.”

Like most incoming prospects, increasing size has been Crowl’s main focal point. He is listed at 217 pounds, tiny by Big Ten standards. For comparison, Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson is also listed at 7-1 but weighs in around 255 pounds and is on his way to be the conference’s freshman of the year. Going against the 250-pound Potter and the 235-pound Reuvers in practice has reinforced the need to get stronger and how to approach the preparation.

Being polished with his perimeter shot is another part of his process. He didn’t shoot 3-pointers his sophomore year at Eagan (MN) Eastview but started to develop more of an outside presence his final two seasons. While shooting mid-range and perimeter shots was a natural progression, Crowl said perfecting a quicker release has helped create better production.

“Guys are longer, and they can close out,” he said. “Adjusting to the speed and length of guys being able to close out to you and getting your shot off is a big thing. Using your footwork on those pops, being able to set your feet, as Coach Gard says 10 toes to the hoop, increases the chances to make the shot. Just those little adjustments, but I think it translates well from high school to college.”

A part of the program for over 20 years, Gard has been involved in the development of forwards of Ethan Happ, Frank Kaminsky and Jon Leuer and how the versatility of those players helped create opportunities within the offense. That was a big selling point to Crowl, who committed in September 2019 over major offers from Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota.

Knowing the log jam of forwards ahead of him, Crowl has been content with his behind-the-scenes work with the mindset of learning from the experienced players in front of him.

“I came in ready to work, try to get better every day and hopefully improve enough for next year,” Crowl said. “Hopefully I can follow in (Kaminsky’s) footsteps, and I’m putting in the work to do that.”