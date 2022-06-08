CB Tre Poteat the first 2025 in-state prospect to pick up Wisconsin offer
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst usually doesn't extended scholarships to freshmen.
It's even more rare for the Badgers to offer a prospect from inside the state at such a young age. But Tre Poteat, who picked up an offer from UW on Monday, bucked the trend after a strong camp performance in front of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news