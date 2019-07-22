"Yes sir, I’ll be going to Wisconsin," Lofy told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday.

Monday, Max Lofy , a 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior from Pine Creek High School in Colorado, committed to the Badgers. The three-star prospect is pledge No. 12 for UW in the current cycle and the first from a projected defensive back.

Wisconsin started off the week with a commitment from arguably its top cornerback target in the 2020 class.

Lofy, whose parents are both from Wisconsin - dad is from Platteville and mom is from Monroe - visited officially last month. He has been in steady contact with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard this spring and summer.

"They (Wisconsin coaches) were all very welcoming and supportive," Lofy told BadgerBlitz.com after in June. "Not so much pressuring me into anything, but just showing me what their whole program is about and how I would fit.

"I’d say how relaxed coach (Paul) Chryst was stood out to me. I mean, he was very passionate about the program but he was also very laid back."

Lofy ultimately chose Wisconsin over a top four that also included Arizona State, Minnesota and Oklahoma State. Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, HarvardL, Kansas State, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and Yale also offered during his recruitment.

The Badgers may only take one scholarship cornerback in the 2020 class.