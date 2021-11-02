Catching up with 2022 Wisconsin TE commit J.T. Seagreaves

We chat about his senior season, a big WIAA playoff game this Friday, how Wisconsin could use him in UW's offense, and more. Check it out below.

BadgerBlitz TV chats with Wisconsin's 2022 tight end commit J.T. Seagreaves , who's making quite the impact as a key rusher in Monroe's Wing-T offense.

Topics discussed included the following:

*His monster senior season

*Where he's made a jump in his game as a senior

*Type of offense Monroe runs and how he is utilized

*How the relationship developed with Wisconsin

*The bond between Seagreaves and the other commits to this point

*Frequency of contact between Seagreaves and Wisconsin

*How he could be used within UW's offense

*How he sees this 2022 class for Wisconsin finishing out

Plus, quick hitters on other sports he plays, favorite music before a game, favorite sports teams and if he plans on enrolling early.

___________________________________________________