 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Catching with 2022 TE commit J.T. Seagreaves
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-02 09:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Catching up with 2022 Wisconsin TE commit J.T. Seagreaves

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz TV chats with Wisconsin's 2022 tight end commit J.T. Seagreaves, who's making quite the impact as a key rusher in Monroe's Wing-T offense.

We chat about his senior season, a big WIAA playoff game this Friday, how Wisconsin could use him in UW's offense, and more. Check it out below.

Topics discussed included the following:

*His monster senior season

*Where he's made a jump in his game as a senior

*Type of offense Monroe runs and how he is utilized

*How the relationship developed with Wisconsin

*The bond between Seagreaves and the other commits to this point

*Frequency of contact between Seagreaves and Wisconsin

*How he could be used within UW's offense

*How he sees this 2022 class for Wisconsin finishing out

Plus, quick hitters on other sports he plays, favorite music before a game, favorite sports teams and if he plans on enrolling early.

