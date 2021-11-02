Catching up with 2022 Wisconsin TE commit J.T. Seagreaves
BadgerBlitz TV chats with Wisconsin's 2022 tight end commit J.T. Seagreaves, who's making quite the impact as a key rusher in Monroe's Wing-T offense.
We chat about his senior season, a big WIAA playoff game this Friday, how Wisconsin could use him in UW's offense, and more. Check it out below.
Topics discussed included the following:
*His monster senior season
*Where he's made a jump in his game as a senior
*Type of offense Monroe runs and how he is utilized
*How the relationship developed with Wisconsin
*The bond between Seagreaves and the other commits to this point
*Frequency of contact between Seagreaves and Wisconsin
*How he could be used within UW's offense
*How he sees this 2022 class for Wisconsin finishing out
Plus, quick hitters on other sports he plays, favorite music before a game, favorite sports teams and if he plans on enrolling early.
