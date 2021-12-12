Catching up with 2022 Wisconsin DL commit Curtis Neal

Wisconsin's future nose tackle, Curtis Neal, joined BadgerBlitz TV to discuss the following:

*His recent birthday

*His recent in-home visit with head coach Paul Chryst and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej

*The relationship that was built up with Wisconsin since his freshman year, and now with Kolodziej

*How Wisconsin views him on defense and how it could be comparable to current junior Keeanu Benton

*His rehab from a knee injury and where he's at before he heads to Madison

*2023 running back JT Smith, one of his high school teammates who holds a Wisconsin offer

*Plus quick hitters on a viral tweet from 2020, favorite pregame music, what's in store for the early signing period and more