 Wisconsin football recruiting: 2022 DL commit Curtis Neal interview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-12 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Catching up with 2022 Wisconsin DL commit Curtis Neal

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

Wisconsin's future nose tackle, Curtis Neal, joined BadgerBlitz TV to discuss the following:

*His recent birthday

*His recent in-home visit with head coach Paul Chryst and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej

*The relationship that was built up with Wisconsin since his freshman year, and now with Kolodziej

*How Wisconsin views him on defense and how it could be comparable to current junior Keeanu Benton

*His rehab from a knee injury and where he's at before he heads to Madison

*2023 running back JT Smith, one of his high school teammates who holds a Wisconsin offer

*Plus quick hitters on a viral tweet from 2020, favorite pregame music, what's in store for the early signing period and more

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}