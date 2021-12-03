 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Catching up with 2022 commit Joe Brunner
Catching up with 2022 Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner

Four-star and Rivals Top 100 prospect Joe Brunner joins BadgerBlitz TV's recruiting spotlight to chat about a variety of topics. They include the following:

*His storied high school career, including first-team all-state honors and claiming the Joe Thomas Award

*His in-home visit with the Wisconsin coaching staff this week -- the conversations, the coaches present, the food?

*Being able to join a college football program with his older brother, defensive end Thomas Brunner, once Joe signs

*How many times Brunner has been to Wisconsin games this season

*How the relationship with Wisconsin all started

*How he sees this 2022 class finishing out

*Quick-hitting questions on being a multi-sport athlete, pregame music he listens to, favorite holiday food and whether he will enroll early at Wisconsin or not

