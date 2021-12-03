Catching up with 2022 Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner
Four-star and Rivals Top 100 prospect Joe Brunner joins BadgerBlitz TV's recruiting spotlight to chat about a variety of topics. They include the following:
*His storied high school career, including first-team all-state honors and claiming the Joe Thomas Award
*His in-home visit with the Wisconsin coaching staff this week -- the conversations, the coaches present, the food?
*Being able to join a college football program with his older brother, defensive end Thomas Brunner, once Joe signs
*How many times Brunner has been to Wisconsin games this season
*How the relationship with Wisconsin all started
*How he sees this 2022 class finishing out
*Quick-hitting questions on being a multi-sport athlete, pregame music he listens to, favorite holiday food and whether he will enroll early at Wisconsin or not
