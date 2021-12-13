Catching up with 2022 DL commit Tristan Monday

BadgerBlitz TV caught up with 2022 Wisconsin defensive line commit Tristan Monday on Sunday evening about a variety of topics, including the following:

*HIs recent state championship in Arizona's Open Division (we also discuss what the "open division" is)

*His recent visit with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej

*How he is used in high school, and how UW envisions him at the college level

*Getting to know the other Wisconsin 2022 commits

*Quick hitters on other high school sports played, pregame music, and whether he will enroll early at Wisconsin