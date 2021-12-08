Catching up with 2022 commit Austin Brown

2022 commit Austin Brown recently saw some Wisconsin coaches visit him down in Johnston City, Ill., and on Wednesday afternoon, he joined BadgerBlitz TV for a fun chat. Topics discussed during the midweek conversation include the following:

*His senior year and how he was utilized on both sides of the ball (and on special teams!)

*Wisconsin coaches visiting him a couple of times recently

*How Wisconsin could use him on defense

*His recruiting journey, and all those letters up on his wall

*The bond between the Wisconsin commits a week away from the early signing period

*Quick hitters including sports played besides football, pregame music he listens to, favorite holiday food, and whether or not he will enroll early