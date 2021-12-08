 Wisconsin football recruiting: 2022 safety commit Austin Brown interview
Catching up with 2022 commit Austin Brown

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

2022 commit Austin Brown recently saw some Wisconsin coaches visit him down in Johnston City, Ill., and on Wednesday afternoon, he joined BadgerBlitz TV for a fun chat. Topics discussed during the midweek conversation include the following:

*His senior year and how he was utilized on both sides of the ball (and on special teams!)

*Wisconsin coaches visiting him a couple of times recently

*How Wisconsin could use him on defense

*His recruiting journey, and all those letters up on his wall

*The bond between the Wisconsin commits a week away from the early signing period

*Quick hitters including sports played besides football, pregame music he listens to, favorite holiday food, and whether or not he will enroll early

{{ article.author_name }}