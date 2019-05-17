After a round of quarterback evaluations earlier this month, Jon Budmayr spent some time recruiting in the state of Illinois this week.

"Coach Budmayr has talked to my coach and they seem really interested," Evans told BadgerBlitz.com. "They like me as a tight end and I will be down there for a camp sometime June."

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect, Evans is looking forward to learning more about the Badgers next month.

"I know they (UW) are consistently very successful in the Big Ten," Evans said. "I’m very excited to learn more about them when I go to their camp this summer."

Early in the process, Evans has offers from Northern Illinois and Central Michigan, with strong interest coming from a number of different schools. His older brother, Samson Evans, is a freshman receiver at Iowa.

"It’s hard to say who’s most interested because they aren’t able to contact me outside of when they visit my high school, but there have been quite a few that have come in and seemed very interested," Evans said. "I don’t have it fully figured out yet, but I do plan on going to a handful of camps this summer.

"I would also like to visit NIU and CMU at some point over the summer. It was very exciting to get offers from those schools. Both seem like great schools and I can’t wait to learn more about them."

Depending on how his body develops, Evans could also play outside linebacker at the next level.

"Other schools have said that they see me at tight end, but a lot of the schools haven’t really specified what position, they just like me as a player," he said. "I will be looking at what school that I feel the most wanted at and where I feel most comfortable. Also where I feel that I have the best shot of playing at.

"There isn’t really a specific school that I grew up rooting for, I am just grateful for any offer I receive."

In the 2021 class, the Badgers have extended known offers to projected tight ends Cane Berrong and Moliki Matavao.