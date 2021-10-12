Carlson, Crowl part of a young front court taking over for Wisconsin

"I was prepared all last year going against Nate and Micah," Crowl told BadgerBlitz.com Monday afternoon during Wisconsin's local media day. "Some days I was getting beat down by them, but it definitely prepared me."

Working with the scout team in practice as freshmen, the second-year big men banged down low every day with a pair of current pros in Nate Reuvers , who ended his career as Wisconsin's all-time leading shot blocker, and Micah Potter, who signed with the Miami Heat on an Exhibit 10 deal during the offseason.

Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson have minimal game experience at the college level, but the pair has already battled with their share of polished veterans.

Wisconsin's front court was held down the past two seasons by Aleem Ford, Reuvers and Potter, leaving UW to replace a trio that appeared in 302 total games in a Badger uniform. Crowl and Cincinnati transfer Chris Vogt are in line to carry the load at the center spot, with Tyler Wahl and Carlson expected to be the Badgers top two power forwards this season.

Of the two, Carlson saw the floor right away last year. He played in UW's first six games, contributing as many as 10 minutes in four contests before being sidelined with a back injury that kept him out of practice until there were just "two or three weeks" left in the season.

"Thought it'd be best not to rush anything," Carlson said.

The former four-star prospect noted his biggest takeaway was the attention to details, specifically on the defensive end and rebounding. Head coach Greg Gard praised Carlson's ability to crash the glass.

"Ben is someone who gets to the glass really quick. I think he is someone who can be a really good rebounder," Gard said. "It’s a matter of having that mindset of knowing all the time and playing with that mindset. He's stronger, healthier and I think any experience - whether it’s five minutes a game, two minutes a game - he got his best educational experience from a basketball standpoint by going against the guys every day in practice.

"He obviously missed a big chunk and came back with two or three weeks left in the season, but he did some good things then and he had a good offseason in terms of strength and gains. He’s got to take advantage of these opportunities and grow his experience."

Crowl only played a total of 36 minutes across 12 games and contributed more than five minutes just three times. The seven-foot big man focused on getting stronger and quicker during the offseason to prep for the talented big men in the Big Ten. Crowl tabbed the battles with Potter and Reuvers as key for his development in defending the post.

"I thought Ben needed to add and still needs to add lower body strength. Part of it is how he plays positionally in terms of playing in a more athletic, powerful stance," Gard said. "Steven, even though his base was pretty good, upper body was where he needed to add some of the bulk and both have focused on those individual areas."

When they share the court for Wisconsin this season, it won't be the first time they are on the floor together. Carlson and Crowl were teammates during their AAU days with D1 Minnesota, a top program that has served as a pipeline for Wisconsin basketball.

"I think much like Steven Crowl, they both know that now is their time to step center stage, so to speak," Gard said.