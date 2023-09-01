Excitement for the new receivers and the new offense Phil Longo has installed is through the roof. But set to be a huge part of the offense, and far from new to Wisconsin football, is senior wide receiver Chimere Dike .

Madison — There was plenty of noise surrounding Wisconsin’s wide receiver room this offseason. The Badgers signed the highest-rated wide out they’d ever reeled in the the internet recruiting era in CJ Williams . They brought in a proven, big-play receiver in Bryson Green . They even lured two former Cincinnati players, Will Pauling and Quincy Burroughs , nearly simultaneously.

Dike has started for the Badgers since he was a true freshman. However, his production took a massive leap last year as he tallied 47 catches for 689 yards and six touchdowns, all easily career-highs. Now, ahead of his senior season, he’s been named a captain by his teammates.

“It’s an honor. Probably the biggest honor I’ve ever received in my life,” he said. “It was my dream to come here and play at the University of Wisconsin and be chosen by a group of men who put their faith in you to help lead them and be a part of their group. It’s really special to me.”

With the sizable influx of talent in the wide receiver room in Madison, Dike has flown under the radar this offseason. But throughout the transition to the new coaching staff and enculturation of new players, Dike has emerged as a true leader of the team.

“Being a leader, you have to be genuine to yourself,” he continued. “Guys in my room and guys on my team make it really easy because of the kind of character men that they are. And all I try to do is go out there and take care of business and provide what’s needed from me to be provided for the team. I’m truly blessed for the opportunity.”

When the first two-deep of the season was released Monday, Dike was listed as a starter along with Green and Pauling. That wasn’t surprising based on how the wide out has played this offseason, but it’s still impressive that Dike held onto his spot with the sheer depth of the Badgers’ wide receiver room.

Skyler Bell, for instance, was a starter last season. He’s since been supplanted by Pauling, who had a stellar offseason working out of the slot. Now, both are talented receivers, but with two incoming transfers starting and another in the two-deep, it’s clear the coaching staff was going to let the best receiver win. No spot was safe. Dike, though, stood firm.

Dike has been through a lot in Madison. His first season was the abbreviated Covid-19 year, when the team played just six games. In his junior season, he had to adapt to a new play-caller in Bobby Engram, who lasted just one season. Now, he’s learning a completely different style of offense with Longo’s air raid.

“Yeah, I mean it’s great. I know I’m getting up there in age as far as being a Wisconsin football player goes,” Dike said in regards to taking it all in during his senior year. “Just being able to enjoy every single moment. Obviously, adjusting to the change, especially in the winter, was something you had to handle, but I feel super comfortable, I know the rest of the team does.”

Still, Dike radiates confidence about the new offense in Madison.

“I’m pretty confident that we’re gonna perform well and I feel like you prepare every single day in practice,” he said. “Coach Fickell purposely makes our practices tough on us, physically and mentally, so when you do come to the game you’re prepared for it…I think having spring, fall camp to prepare, we’ve done a really good job of taking advantage of the days and opportunities that we’ve had.”

As one of the top outside receivers in what should be an explosive offense, Dike could be staring down the biggest season of his career. Having a second consecutive career-year feels very attainable for the senior wide out. With a new receivers coach, Dike says he’s worked on refining the finer points of the game.

“I think that my technique is a lot more sound. Coach (Mike) Brown really emphasizes the little things,” he said. “Top route, footwork, releases, things like that. I feel like I’ve evolved in that, and then being in the weight room with coach Brady (Collins). I feel like I’ve really transformed my body. I might not seem like this big, imposing dude, but being able to change the composition of my body has been really important this offseason.”

About to embark on what could be his sendoff season with the Badgers, Dike has cemented himself as a leader not just of the wide receiver room, but of his entire team. Wisconsin has many exciting new pieces on offense, but their most experienced receiver is primed for an excellent senior season.