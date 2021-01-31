BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at a few candidates, as well as adjustments on the current roster, that would make sense moving forward.

For his second staff opening, will UW's head coach make a similar move in his search for a new quarterbacks coach? Or will the Badgers look outside the program to fill the vacancy left by Jon Budmayr , who is set to take over Colorado State's offense?

Paul Chryst already made an internal hire this offseason when he replaced Inoke Breckterfield with Ross Kolodziej , who previously served as Wisconsin's strength and conditioning coach.

PROS: Considering the emphasis Chryst places on familiarity with Wisconsin and its core principles, Tolzien makes plenty of sense. Carrying a 21-5 record as the Badgers' starting quarterback, Tolzien brings both college and NFL experience to the table. He played seven professional seasons with the 49ers, Packers and Colts and is currently on staff with Cowboys. In between, Tolzien was an analyst under Chryst in 2019.

At this point in his coaching career, Tolzien wouldn't command the title of offensive coordinator, meaning he could slide in nicely for Budmayr and assume the same title with a similar salary.

CONS: If you're in the camp of "Wisconsin needs to go outside the box/family tree" in order to breathe new life into the offense, Tolzien doesn't light off many fireworks. At the same time, you could also argue he doesn't have any experience on the recruiting front. But if his job is focused primarily on quarterbacks - which is what Budmayr handled for the Badgers - Tolzien should be fine, especially with that spot taken care of in 2022 after Myles Burkett's commitment.

FINAL THOUGHT: This seems like the most "Chryst move" of all the options. And assuming Tolzien is interested, it makes sense. Tolzien's résumé is certainly much stronger than Budmayr's when Chryst added him as UW's 10th assistant coach in 2018.