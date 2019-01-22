Ticker
2020 LB Camden Rogers has Wisconsin visit on the horizon

Wisconsin is set to host a number of top targets from across the Midwest and beyond this weekend for its junior day in Madison.

Among the many recruits on the guest list is Camden Rogers, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Homestead High School in Indiana who has been in contact with assistant coach Bob Bostad.

Camden Rogers
