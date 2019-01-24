California TE Jake Overman headed to Wisconsin this weekend
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Should Jake Overman's visit to Wisconsin lead to an offer this weekend, give an assistant to 2019 signee Spencer Lytle, who is already on campus for spring classes in Madison.
There's a California connection between the two, with both Overman and Lytle having played at Servite High School in 2017.
"The connection to Wisconsin pretty much started with Spencer," Overman told BadgerBlitz.com.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news