“Going into this opportunity, that’s all I really want,” Yacamelli said Wednesday following UW’s bowl practice. “I’ve been praying for moments like this. I desperately crave this moment.”

But when it comes to putting on the pads for the University of Wisconsin, he knows reinforcements are coming. It’s why Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl against No.13 LSU in Tampa is an audition of sorts for Yacamelli as he enters the game listed as the co-starter with sophomore Jackson Acker .

For one thing, the redshirt freshman was an Academic All-Big Ten selection this past season, taking on a rigorous course load as he pursued a double business major in Finance, Investment and Banking, and Management & Human Resources.

The thought of Yacamelli getting critical carries for Wisconsin (7-5) seemed like a pipe dream. The Badgers sported one of the best one-two tailback punches in the country with senior Chez Mellusi and junior Braelon Allen. That tandem lasted less than a month.

Mellusi broke his fibula in the fourth quarter of the UW’s conference opener at Purdue and Allen suffered a leg injury that knocked him out for 2 1/2 games. That elevated Yacamelli from RB3 to splitting time with Acker as RB1.

“Like anybody, you got to make the most of your opportunities,” said Yacamelli, who has accounted for 147 yards on 34 touches. “That’s all anybody can ever ask for. I was lucky to get a couple opportunities this year. I believe I made the most of them, and I plan to take that next step this game.”

The biggest growth in Yacamelli’s game has been his confidence.

Initially recruited as a wide receiver, he was targeted by former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as a defensive athlete. When Wisconsin suffered a rash of injuries at the safety position before the 2022 season, Leonhard officially moved him to safety. When injuries mounted at running back a few games into last season, Yacamelli moved to tailback.

His first collegiate carry came against No.3 Ohio State, and it was over quickly, getting hit for a four-yard loss by safety Lathan Ransom after barely taking a step. With more practice time, and Mellusi encouraging him to play with swagger, Yacamelli ran for over 45 yards the next two games against Indiana and Northwestern with Allen out.

“(Swagger is) something I really didn’t come in with much,” he said. “Swag is built with reps, and I feel like over time, when you make a couple plays, you get a little swag to you.”

The opportunity for Wisconsin to gain some yards on the ground is there on paper. The Tigers were far from stout against the run, ranking 90th nationally in giving up 163.8 yards on the ground. LSU only held two opponents under 100 team rushing yards while giving up multiple rushing touchdowns six times, including six rushing scores at Alabama.

Like Allen, center Tanor Bortolini has declared for the NFL Draft and won’t participate in the bowl. However, the rest of UW’s starting offensive line is expected to be available to block for Yacamelli with center Jake Renfro, who started 13 games for Cincinnati in 2021, set to make his season debut for Bortolini.

Yacamelli’s role for next season is unknown. Mellusi stated he’ll be back for a fifth season of eligibility and the UW staff signed highly rated running backs in the 2024 class to add depth and production to the room: four-star runners Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones and three-star Gideon Ituka, with the latter enrolling early for spring practices.

Possibly the last time he'll be listed as UW's starting tailback, Yacamelli hopes the lessons he learned from Allen catapult him beyond Monday’s bowl game.

“What he taught me, what he taught all the guys, heck of a leader and heck of a player,” Yacamelli said of Allen. “I’m obviously going to use the tips that he taught me, all of us are, and we are going to go out and get it done. That’s kind of my belief.”