"The visit itself was super cool and an awesome experience," Fleischmann told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was nice to tour the facilities and weight room and to be able to go out on the field and see how my position warms up and prepares for the game.

Despite the outcome on the field, in-state outside linebacker Cade Fleischmann still had great things to say about his unofficial visit to Wisconsin on Saturday.

"I also thought it was cool to be able to go down by the locker room after the game and talk with some of the coaches. Madison is a place like no other. The atmosphere and camaraderie at Camp Randall is just unreal."

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior from Palmyra Eagle High School, Fleischmann, who also camped with the Badgers this summer, spoke briefly with the coaches while on campus after UW's 24-21 loss to BYU.

"The feedback was pretty brief from the coaching staff as us recruits were told that they were going to be pretty short with us due to the frustrating outcome of the game," Fleischmann said. "The one thing that really stood out to me was that the whole staff was very welcoming and down to earth. They truly gave VIP treatment and were all a class act no matter what way you look at it.

"I’ve been to many Badgers games in the past and it’s an unforgettable experience every time."

Outside of Wisconsin, Fleischmann, who has 32 total tackles and one interception through five games this fall, is hearing from a handful of other schools.

"I’ve been hearing from Wisconsin, Iowa, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa State, Miami of Ohio and South Dakota State," Fleischmann said. "I plan on visiting Iowa in the next few weeks. The feedback from Iowa bas been very positive and they seem pretty interested. I’ve been receiving mail from them and have been in contact with coach Tim Polasek on Twitter."

In the 2020 class, the Badgers have commitments from in-state offensive tackles Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig.