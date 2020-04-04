BYU commit Raider Damuni eyeing official visits
Raider Damuni was scheduled to take his first trip to Wisconsin this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down on-campus visits.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back, who has been committed to BYU since he was in eighth grade, is taking a look at official visits this summer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news