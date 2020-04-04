News More News
BYU commit Raider Damuni eyeing official visits

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Raider Damuni was scheduled to take his first trip to Wisconsin this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down on-campus visits.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back, who has been committed to BYU since he was in eighth grade, is taking a look at official visits this summer.

Junior defensive back Raider Damuni is currently committed to BYU.
Junior defensive back Raider Damuni is currently committed to BYU. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
