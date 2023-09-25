Through four contests this fall, Wisconsin is averaging 33.2 points per game, good for the 48th spot in college football. It's hard, however, to put a large amount of stock in the national rankings for points per game given some of the lopsided outcomes early in the season.

Nationally, Wisconsin's total offense is slightly higher, as the Badgers are averaging 427.5 yards per game, which falls in 46th place. One stat UW traditionally ranks well in is rushing per game. Currently, Wisconsin is averaging 201.5 yards per contest, the No. 25 running attack in the nation.

But how have the various position players performed this season? We take a look at the Badgers' snap counts and their ratings from Pro Football Focus so far this year. If you are looking at the snap counts, the grand total for the offense so far this year is 290. Wisconsin has run the football 132 times and passed it 158 times.

As far as the grading system, anything above 70 is usually pretty good. In the 60s is pretty close to average and in 50s is below.

Players listed have played above 20 snaps through four games.