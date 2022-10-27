Through eight contests this fall, Wisconsin is averaging 31.8 points per game, good for the 52nd spot in college football. It's hard, however, to put a large amount of stock in the national rankings for points per game given some of the lopsided outcomes early in the season.

Nationally, Wisconsin's total offense ranks lower, however, as the Badgers are averaging 389.9 yards per game, which falls in 72nd place. One stat UW traditionally ranks well in is rushing per game, but this year is different. Currently, Wisconsin is averaging 171.5 yards per game, the No. 54 running attack in the nation.

But how have the various position players performed this season? We take a look at the Badgers' snap counts and their ratings from Pro Football Focus so far this year. If you are looking at the snap counts, the grand total for the offense so far this year is 510. Wisconsin has run the football 240 times and passed it 270 times.

Players listed have played above 45 snaps through eight games.