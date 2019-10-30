Through eight contests this fall, Wisconsin is averaging 35.6 points per game, which is good for 29th in college football. It's hard, however, to put a whole lot of stock in the national rankings for points per game given some of the lopsided outcomes early in the season.

Nationally, Wisconsin's total offense ranks lower, as the Badgers are averaging 412.6 yards per game, good for 62nd place. One stat UW always ranks well in is rushing per game, and this year is no different. Currently, Wisconsin is averaging 216.4 yards per, which place it at No. 24 in the nation.

But how have the various position players performed this season? We take a look at the Badgers' snap counts and their ratings from Pro Football Focus so far this year. If you are looking at the snap count total, the grand total for the offense so far this year is 561. Wisconsin has run the football 335 times and passed it 226 times.

Players listed have played above 40 snaps through eight games.